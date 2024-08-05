Shore News Network reported that John Matthew Chapman, aged 44 and hailing from Pennsylvania, has been handed a life sentence for the murder of his girlfriend, Jaime Rae Feden. This brings an end to a heart-wrenching case that began in September 2019. Chapman was found guilty of kidnapping which resulted in Feden’s death. He lured her into a house-hunting trip to Las Vegas under false pretenses, only to commit a heinous crime in the Nevada desert.

Chapman duped Feden, 33, into accompanying him on what he claimed was a romantic getaway. Before the trip, he looked up phrases like “dump” and “body” that indicated his ill intentions. Feden died in the desert after Chapman tied her to a signpost with zip ties and taped her lips and nose.

U.S. Attorney: Life Sentence Sends Strong Message Against Extreme Violence

U.S. Attorney Jason M. Frierson described Chapman’s acts as a grave breach of Feden’s trust. He highlighted that the life sentence sends a clear message about such terrible actions. The inquiry by both federal and local authorities has brought some justice to Feden’s family, but the emotional toll of their loss remains severe.

