According to northjersey, Nearly 68 million Americans, including retirees, veterans, and dependents, rely on Social Security benefits every month. For almost 30% of recipients, these payments are their only source of income. This is why the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is so eagerly anticipated by beneficiaries.

What is the Social Security COLA?

The COLA was introduced in 1973 to counteract inflation and ensure that Social Security payments retain their value. Each year, the adjustment varies depending on inflation rates. In 2024, beneficiaries received a 3.2% increase, following an 8.7% increase in 2023.

Projected COLA for 2025: A Smaller Increase

The projected COLA for 2025 is currently estimated at 2.57%, down from an earlier estimate of 2.63%. This increase could mean an additional $50 per month for the average Social Security recipient, with New Jersey beneficiaries potentially receiving around $54 more monthly. However, these estimates may change when final calculations are made by the end of September.

New Jersey Tops Social Security Benefits List

New Jersey residents receive the highest average Social Security payments in the U.S., with a median monthly benefit of $2,100. Factors such as lifetime income, claiming age, and the state’s higher median income contribute to these higher payments. Almost 1.7 million New Jersey residents benefit from Social Security, with total payments reaching $3.35 billion per month.

Is the COLA Enough to Offset Rising Costs?

Despite COLA adjustments, many seniors find that Social Security payments do not fully cover the rising costs of essentials like housing, food, and medicine. A recent study showed that the average payment for retired workers in 2024 is worth about 80 cents on the dollar compared to 2010, primarily due to inflation and increasing costs for big-ticket items.

Resources to Calculate Your Social Security Benefits

The Social Security Administration offers tools like the Quick Calculator and “my Social Security” accounts to help beneficiaries estimate their future payments. These tools provide a personalized overview based on your earnings history and date of birth.

Conclusion: Stay Informed About Your Benefits

As we await the final COLA determination for 2025, New Jersey beneficiaries can expect a modest increase in their Social Security payments. However, with inflation continuing to impact costs, it’s crucial to stay informed and plan accordingly.