According to CNET, Social Security recipients can look forward to the second round of checks for September 2024 being sent out soon. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming payments.

Who Received Checks Last Week?

Recipients who have been receiving benefits since before May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) received their payments last week. If you fall into this category, your check should have already arrived.

When Will the Next Round of Checks Be Sent?

The second round of payments is scheduled to be sent out in just a few days. If you haven’t received your check yet, there’s no need to worry. Payments are distributed monthly, but the exact date varies depending on your date of birth and when you began receiving benefits.

The Social Security Administration sends out checks based on the date of the month you were born and when you started receiving benefits. This means not everyone receives their payments on the same day. Check the full pay schedule for September 2024 to find out when you can expect your check.

What to Do If Your Check Is Missing

If you are still waiting on your check from August, there are steps you can take to resolve the issue. Contact the Social Security Administration for guidance on how to proceed if your payment is delayed or missing.