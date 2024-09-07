According to vibes.okdiario, The USDA has announced the next round of SNAP payments for families with four members. If you’re a beneficiary of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), here’s what you need to know about your upcoming payment dates and amounts.

Each state has different payment schedules for SNAP benefits. Here is an overview of when you can expect your SNAP payments:

Alabama to Minnesota : September 1-23

: September 1-23 Mississippi to Wisconsin : September 1-28

: September 1-28 U.S. Territories: Guam, Puerto Rico, and the District of Columbia will receive payments between September 1-22.

For a detailed state-by-state breakdown, check the USDA’s official monthly issuance schedule.

Maximum SNAP Benefits for a Family of Four

A family of four can receive up to $973 in SNAP benefits if they live in one of the 48 contiguous states or the District of Columbia. However, the average payment amount is around $713, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP). Larger families may qualify for up to $1,751 in benefits.

To ensure you receive your payment on time, visit the USDA’s monthly issuance website. If you have not applied for SNAP benefits yet, now is the time to check your eligibility and apply to receive extra support to buy food and combat food insecurity.