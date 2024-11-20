Pennsylvania State Police are currently on the lookout for a Kittanning man who is wanted for home improvement fraud that took place in 2023.

Matthew Wilson, a 34-year-old individual, faced legal charges on July 10, 2023. These charges included two felony counts of home improvement fraud and one felony count of theft by deception. Wilson had entered into a contract with a 55-year-old woman to procure and install a backup generator for her residence.

According to the victim, she entered into a verbal agreement with Wilson and paid him $6,000 for the work he was supposed to do. Wilson reportedly gave her a receipt, but he did not deliver the generator or fulfill any of the services.

Despite numerous attempts to contact him, he remained unreachable and did not respond.

Wilson is a tall and well-built individual, standing at 6’7″ and weighing 235 lbs. He is described as a white, non-Hispanic male with brown hair and striking green eyes.

Troopers have been unable to locate Wilson despite their numerous attempts.

If you have any information regarding his location, please reach out to Troop A, Indiana at 724-357-1960.

Reference Article