Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia as a storm approaches, potentially bringing significant snowfall to the mountains west of the DMV.

The National Weather Service predicts that snowfall is possible in certain areas over the next few days. Specifically, residents of Garrett County in Maryland, Western Highland County in Virginia, and Western Grant, Western Mineral, and Western Pendleton Counties in West Virginia may experience snow from Thursday afternoon until Saturday evening.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), snow accumulation in these regions may range between six and 12 inches, with the potential for even higher amounts along the ridgetops. Travel conditions could become challenging, particularly from Friday onwards and throughout the weekend, due to heavy snowfall.

According to FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes, there is a possibility of a few snowflakes occurring locally, as suggested by some computer models.

“We need to be cautious as there is a possibility of experiencing some snow showers in Hagerstown, Frederick, and other similar areas during the early hours of Friday morning,” he mentioned.

In other parts of the Northeast, the approaching storm could bring significant snowfall, freezing temperatures, gusty winds, and rain. This comes at a time when many individuals are getting ready to travel in advance of Thanksgiving.

In the meantime, the D.C. region is expected to experience scattered showers on Tuesday night, with the possibility of showers continuing into Wednesday night and Thursday afternoon. As for the temperature, highs in the low-to-mid-60s are anticipated for Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by a drop to near 50 degrees on Thursday and Friday.

