Officials with Black Mesa State Park announced on social media on Thursday that they had already received roughly 7 inches of snow.

The park is now under a winter storm warning that will expire at 6 p.m. on Friday.

The National Weather Service predicts an additional 10 inches of snow between now and when the warning ends. At 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, the temperature had reached 30 degrees.

Due to the unsafe conditions, park officials advised tourists to avoid visiting the park.

