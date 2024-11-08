Officials announced the arrest of a homicide suspect outside of the state nearly a month after a fatal shooting at a club.

According to the North Charleston Police Department, the incident occurred on October 14 outside of the Caliente club on Remount Road.

In Florida, authorities apprehended and identified the culprit, 29-year-old Adin Perez-Perez.

The charges against Perez-Perez included murder, attempted murder, and unlawful possession of a firearm during a violent crime. On November 7, the Al Cannon Detention Center welcomed him back to South Carolina.

