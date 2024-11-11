On October 31, a Washington State couple killed themselves with stabs and gunshots. In a nearby room, their 11-year-old son was wearing headphones and playing computer games. He was shocked when he discovered his parents’ bodies as he was leaving his room.

The tragic deaths took place at a residence on Olympia Way in Longview, Washington. Police received an alert about a shooting at the residence at 6 p.m. When they arrived, they discovered the bodies of two people, later identified as Juan Antonio Alvarado Saenz and Cecilia Robles Ochoa. At the ages of 38 and 39, respectively, they tied the knot.

According to press announcements from the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy on Alvarado Sanez and Robles Ochoa verified the cause of death. Alvarado Saenz died from multiple stab wounds. In contrast, Robles Ochoa died from stab wounds and a gunshot.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, officers discovered a knife and a gun at the crime scene. Alvarado Saenz’s employer had stolen the latter, but no one disclosed it until after the deaths.

Mutual Assault

During interviews, the police discovered that Alvarado Saenz and Robles Ochoa were experiencing relationship problems and had plans to separate. Through thorough investigation and forensic analysis, it was revealed that both individuals were engaged in physical altercations. However, the authorities were unable to determine who initiated the violence as there was no clear “primary aggressor” identified.

The press release issued on November 7 states that there is no evidence of any third-party involvement in this case. It further states that the investigation at the scene and the autopsy results indicate that both subjects were assaulting each other. However, investigators are unable to determine a primary aggressor.

When the 11-year-old boy stepped out of his room, where he had been engrossed in playing video games with his earbuds on, he was confronted with a devastating sight. His parents lay injured on the kitchen floor. Acting swiftly, he dialed 911, and help arrived in due time. The Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue medics made valiant efforts to revive Alvardo Saenz and Robles Ochoa, but sadly, their wounds proved fatal, and they were pronounced dead at the scene.

