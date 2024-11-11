A powerful earthquake rocked the Caribbean Sea on Sunday evening.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck near Cuba’s east coast on Sunday evening. The earthquake allegedly caused significant damage to the area. On Sunday, an earthquake struck approximately 39 kilometers (24 miles) south of Bartolomé Masó. The US Geological Survey made the announcement.

“There have been landslides, damage to homes, and power lines,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel stated.

The Weather Channel had more.

R​esidents were left shaken, Yolanda Tabio, 76, told The Associated Press that people in Santiago flocked to the streets or sat nervously in their doorways. She said she felt at least two aftershocks following the second quake, but that among friends and family she hadn’t heard of an damages. In a social media post, C​uba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel said the earthquakes caused landslides, damage to homes and power lines. S​unday’s quakes came after Rafael hit western Cuba as a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, knocking out power island-wide. Just weeks before in October, the island was rocked by Hurricane Oscar which left six people dead.

Fortunately, there have been no reports of injuries and no warnings of a potential tsunami.

Nonetheless, the region is facing a frightening situation.

