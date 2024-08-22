A shooting at the intersection of Linwood Boulevard and Indiana Avenue resulted in the tragic death of one individual on Wednesday night. This incident marked the third homicide in Kansas City, Missouri within a span of less than 24 hours.

A new homicide took place at approximately 8:45 p.m.

According to the police, they received a call about a shooting and immediately responded to the location.

Upon their arrival, authorities discovered a gunshot victim, an adult male, who unfortunately succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

According to the police, they have conducted a preliminary investigation which suggests that there was a disturbance between individuals, resulting in the victim being shot.

Homicide detectives in Kansas City are currently investigating the shooting death of a man. The victim’s body was discovered on Wednesday morning beneath a bridge at the intersection of East 19th Street and Troost Avenue.

The authorities have not yet released the name of the victim.

A homicide occurred around 4:20 p.m. in the parking lot of a Walmart store located at 8551 N. Boardwalk Ave.

A heated argument between two individuals escalated to the point where gunshots were fired.

The victim of the shooting passed away shortly after being taken to the hospital.

Police said that a suspect was apprehended by officers in the vicinity shortly after the shooting occurred.

The authorities have not yet disclosed the identity of the victim.

