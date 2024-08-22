The Democratic National Convention was graced with an unexpected speaker this week: a lifelong Alabama Republican.

During the convention on Tuesday night, Kyle Sweetser, a former Donald Trump voter from Mobile, made a surprising announcement. He declared that he would be voting for Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming November election, despite having voted for Trump in both 2016 and 2020.

“I was thrilled to vote for Trump in 2016,” Sweetser shared with AL.com the day after his convention speech. “People in Mobile, people in Alabama, we often feel overlooked… [Trump] appeared to offer a refreshing change.”

During Trump’s first term, Sweetser observed a rise in peculiar behavior from the president. He recalls how in 2018, Trump’s imposition of tariffs adversely affected construction workers like himself, leading to increased costs.

In 2020, Sweetser reluctantly supported the former president in the election, despite having reservations. He both donated to and voted for him. Sweetser believed that the aftermath of the election, including the baseless allegations of voter fraud and the January 6th attack on the Capitol, would discourage Trump from running again in 2024.

Sweetser started to criticize the actions of the former president and became more focused on his “Make America Great Again” supporters. He observed parallels between the dissemination of Russian disinformation during the Ukraine invasion and the messaging of influential figures within the “MAGA” community.

“I made a decision right then and there that if this guy decides to run for office again, it would be the first time I vote for a Democrat,” Sweetser expressed. “That’s when I began to voice my opposition towards Trump.”

According to his perspective, Trump’s approach to fiscal responsibility, his push for tariff expansion, and his isolationist stance in international politics do not align with conservative principles. He believes that the former president did not prioritize law and order, particularly when compared to the current Biden-Harris administration.

According to Sweetser, who informed AL.com, he remains a Republican and has been a supporter of former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley since the early days of the Republican Primary. However, he holds the belief that Trump is detrimental to the Republican Party.

Sweetser was ready to vote for President Joe Biden after it became evident that Haley would not be nominated. He was aware that there was a chance for Harris to succeed Biden, a topic that Haley often discussed.

Sweetser started volunteering with various organizations, such as Republican Voters Against Trump, Republicans for Harris, and Haley Voters for Harris. He actively supported these groups in their mission to promote unity by opposing the extreme views of Trump.

While engaged in this task, Sweetser gained insight into the operations of MAGA. She discovered that they engage in harassment and intimidation tactics to silence fellow Republicans from speaking out against their track record. Sweetser found it peculiar that MAGA puts more effort into targeting Republicans than they do in pursuing Democrats.

Sweetser revealed that he and his family experienced online abuse, doxing, and death threats from Trump-aligned trolls and accounts while speaking out against Trump.

“It’s absolutely crazy when you openly criticize Trump as a Republican,” he exclaimed. “The backlash that follows is truly mind-boggling.”

Sweetser was convinced that the Republican party was losing power when Trump-endorsed candidates faced defeat in important elections. According to him, the Democratic platform for 2024 is actually more conservative than the Republican platform when it comes to matters such as the economy and crime.

According to Sweetser, living a conservative lifestyle is something he strongly adheres to. He proudly states, “Our kids are homeschooled, and I have more guns than family members.” Despite his conservative values, Sweetser surprises many by expressing his support for Kamala Harris, emphasizing that it is a matter of principle.

Sweetser reiterated his endorsement of Harris’ presidential campaign, echoing his sentiments from the DNC. He expressed his desire for the Republican Party to undergo reform, shedding the MAGA sentiment and embracing the American values he cherishes.

According to Sweetser, Trump has a way of bringing out the worst in people and stirring them up.

