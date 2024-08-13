SPENCER, Okla. – A person has been arrested following a fatal shooting on Friday, August 9.

The Oklahoma City Police Department reported that officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of Dunjee Blvd. around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found 36-year-old Devontia Robinson walking away from the scene and quickly took him into custody.

Authorities say an altercation occurred between Robinson and 49-year-old Sherratt Johnson, during which Robinson pulled out a gun and shot Johnson.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, while another individual was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OKCPD notes that the investigation is still in its early stages. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Homicide Tip Line at 405-297-1200.

