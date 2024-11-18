The Mississippi House of Representatives has passed Senate Bill 2753, which prohibits transgender people from using sex-specific facilities because of their gender identity. The Safer Act passed the House 80-32 after a one-hour debate, primarily along party lines.

The measure would designate public bathrooms, changing rooms, and dormitories for use based on a person’s given sex at birth. This includes government structures such as courthouses, state parks, and municipal buildings. Unless they choose unisex restrooms, transgender people would only be able to use facilities that match their assigned sex at birth. The legislation also requires transgender people to live in college dorms based on their natal gender.

Rep. Joey Hood, R-Ackerman, who introduced the legislation, justified it as a measure to safeguard privacy. “Boys will use boys’ bathrooms, and girls will use girls’ bathrooms,” Hood said, highlighting the importance of utilizing facilities according to a person’s biological sex.

While many Republicans support the bill, Democrats and LGBTQ+ advocates have strongly opposed it. Rep. Zakiya Summers, D-Jackson, opposed the bill, stating it would further restrict transgender people’s rights. “Why would you want to deny them the opportunity to live the life that they desire?” she questioned throughout the argument.

Rep. Willie Bailey, D-Greenville, characterized the bill as a political maneuver, stating, “This act won’t make Mississippi safer.” Instead of addressing any genuine safety concerns, he claimed that the legislation aimed to create a contentious issue for politicians.

Opponents have expressed fears that the bill may endanger transgender people, particularly transgender women. Leah Davis, a transgender woman and University of Mississippi student, voiced concern about how the bill could jeopardize her. “It would absolutely be a threat to my safety because I am not a man anymore,” stated Davis.

Republican Governor Tate Reeves could spark further legal challenges if the bill passes the Senate and becomes law. Critics predict legal challenges to its constitutionality, and the bill has a provision that allows any unlawful provisions to be struck down while leaving the remainder intact.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where members will decide whether to agree with the House’s revisions, strike a compromise, or let the bill expire without action.

