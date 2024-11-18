Republican lawmakers in Texas have introduced House Bill 931 (HB 931), a proposal to strengthen traditional family values through the concept of “covenant marriage.” State Representative Cody Vasut’s (R-Angleton) measure would compel spouses to acquire mutual permission and attend obligatory therapy before filing for divorce.

Couples in covenant marriages are required to complete five hours of marital counseling focusing on reconciliation and agree on divorce terms. Divorce grounds based purely on “insupportability” would only be granted if these prerequisites were met.

HB 931 also outlines additional steps that must be taken before forming a covenant marriage. Couples must go through five hours of premarital counseling and submit a thorough affidavit confirming their intention to make a lifelong commitment. The proclamation includes a vow to seek counseling if marital troubles arise, as well as an acknowledgement that under Texas law, the marriage is a lifelong relationship.

State Rep. Vasut, known for his ultra-conservative position, underlined the significance of these measures in maintaining family harmony. The bill, however, has generated controversy. Advocates contend that it enables couples to resolve disagreements and enhances family structures. Critics have expressed worries about the bill’s inability to appropriately handle issues such as domestic violence and its compatibility with religious values.

Conservative Christianity is the foundation of covenant marriage, and prominent Republicans like U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson are known supporters. The measure prevents payments for obtaining such marriage licenses; therefore, participation in covenant marriage would be optional and free of charge.

Vasut also introduced HB 732, a contentious bill that aims to change Texas Family Code rules concerning annulment for “impotence.” Current legislation provides for annulment if a spouse was chronically impotent at the time of marriage and their partner was unaware of it.

The Texas legislature is advancing a larger conservative agenda through the proposed law. Lawmakers are still debating how it will affect marital and family dynamics in the state.

