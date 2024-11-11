According to authorities, a 32-year-old man from Illinois, later identified as Ricki, was detained and charged with various counts, including murder, after allegedly beating his partner’s child to death. Authorities further said that the father explained that any injuries on the child’s body were most likely the consequence of slipping in the lavatory. In a subsequent interview, the guy reportedly acknowledged that the child’s injuries could only be the product of physical abuse. The 32-year-old dad admitted that he was high on narcotics when the youngster died.

The investigation began last week, when the dad contacted 911 and informed the dispatcher about an unresponsive youngster. First responders discovered that JeIoni, a 2-year-old child, was not breathing and took him to the hospital. The youngster was eventually pronounced deceased. When cops arrived on the scene, they queried the man about his relationship with the boy, and he reportedly stated that he is the child’s father. After investigating, authorities discovered he was not the father and was caring for the baby while his mother was hospitalized.

The 32-year-old guy also said that the youngster was in the bathtub when he realized he was unresponsive. An autopsy later revealed that blunt force trauma caused the child’s death, with no evidence of drowning. Authorities also discovered a BABA II bat near the child’s bed. Officials revealed during the investigation that the man was babysitting his partner’s child during her hospitalization for a drug overdose.

According to authorities, the wife was afraid to leave the child with the man due to his violence and drug use. The father even reached out to the woman to come pick up her child because he had an urgent matter to attend to. When authorities inquired about the child’s injuries, the guy reportedly stated that he does not hit children and that any bruises on the child’s body were the consequence of slipping in the restroom. In a follow-up interview, the father reportedly admitted that the child’s injuries were the result of physical abuse. Court records show that the 32-year-old man is in jail without bond.

