The US Attorney’s Office for D.C. reports that a California man received a 13 years and 8 months prison sentence for his involvement in a massive drug trafficking scheme that included the DMV across the United States.

On November 12, a court sentenced Paul Alejandro Felix, 25, of Glendale, California, for a conspiracy involving the delivery of thousands of fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone pills purchased in California to various locations across the United States, including D.C., Virginia, and Maryland.

On July 1, Felix pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. The court also sentenced him to five years of supervised release.

Felix sold thousands of tablets, frequently at rates less than $1 each. Evidence from communication and physical seizures supports Felix’s involvement in the distribution of tens of thousands of fentanyl-laced counterfeit oxycodone tablets to downstream criminals.

On November 16, 2023, officers captured Felix at his house in California.

