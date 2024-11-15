The FBI launched a nationwide search for the identity of a John Doe who may have information about a child sexual abuse victim.

The FBI is looking for information on a man who is thought to know the identity of a juvenile victim in a sexual exploitation case.

According to the announcement, the man is between the ages of 45 and 65, bald, and sporting a dark goatee.

Officials said he has at least five visible tattoos, including Dabby on the right side of his chest, 197, followed by an unknown inscription on his left bicep, and more tattoos on his left and right forearms and right bicep.

The photographs below depict John Doe as captured on or before July 2024.

We encourage anyone with information to report it online or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-phone-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

