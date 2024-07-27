On Oct. 11, the day of interment, Governor Laura Kelly has ordered that all state buildings raise their flags to full-staff and then lower them to half-staff in honor of Marvin William Barkis, a former Kansas Speaker of the House.

Earlier this week, Governor Kelly’s office announced that, as per Executive Order #20-30, all state buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout Kansas must fly their flags at half-staff until the day of interment. This decision was made to pay tribute to Marvin William Barkis, a former Speaker of the House from Kansas who passed away on July 19.

According to the Office of the Governor, the late Speaker Barkis will be laid to rest on October 11th. As a mark of respect, all state buildings, grounds, and facilities should raise their flags to full-staff without delay. However, on October 11th, the flags should be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset.

A reminder will be sent closer to the date, as stated by the Office of the Governor.

