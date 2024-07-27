Colonel Lee Hartley, the Tennessee National Guard Commander, recently bid farewell to his pilot position at McGhee Tyson as he moves on to a higher position in Middle Tennessee. It was his final flight as a commander, marking the end of an era for him as a pilot.

On July 24th, Captain Barron Hartley of the Tennessee National Guard piloted a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base. The National Guard released a statement on Friday, announcing Hartley’s “fini-flight.”

As per the tradition, loved ones and acquaintances eagerly awaited the flight’s arrival and welcomed him on the flight line with warm hugs and a quick spray of water from a fire hose.

Hartley received gratitude from the Wing members for his commendable leadership, and he took a moment to reflect on the day.

Hartley expressed his feelings about the upcoming changes, saying, “It’s a bittersweet feeling for me. On one hand, I’m sad to bid farewell to military flying, but on the other hand, I’m looking forward to embarking on a new chapter in my life.” He also shared that his family is thrilled about the transition, but having his loved ones close by is what matters the most to him.

Since 1997, Hartley has flown KC-135s for the 134th Air Refueling Wing, where he has also been serving as a commander since 2018. He is now set to take on a new role as the Assistant Adjutant General, Air for the Tennessee National Guard, commencing on August 1 in Nashville.

Hartley expressed his sincere gratitude, “It’s truly a great honor for me to be entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing about three thousand Airmen throughout Tennessee. I feel humbled by this opportunity, and I am committed to continuing the strategic initiatives already in motion for the Tennessee Air National Guard.”

