A new state law aims to enhance student discipline procedures, contributing to the overall safety of schools in Springfield, Illinois.

The Illinois State Board of Education must create and release guidelines for creating reciprocal reporting systems between schools and law enforcement.

On May 14, 2024, Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood) introduced a bill aimed at enhancing student discipline procedures in Illinois.

ISBE is also required to publish guidance for re-engaging students who have been suspended, expelled, or are returning from an alternative school setting.

Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford (D-Maywood) emphasized the importance of ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment in schools. She acknowledged the dynamic nature of educational institutions, with numerous activities taking place. Lightford expressed the desire for students to receive the best education possible while also ensuring the well-being and security of teachers, administrators, and the entire school community.

Senate Bill 1400 mandates the implementation of updated guidelines pertaining to school bus safety, as well as evidence-based intervention procedures.

The new law became effective on Friday, and ISBE will collaborate with stakeholders to develop the new school procedures by July 1, 2025.

Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) stated that the bill was a direct response to the districts’ request for clearer guidelines to enhance their effectiveness in student discipline.

