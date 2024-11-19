A missing persons report filed earlier this year led police to the discovery of a mother’s remains on a south Texas property.

According to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, a family member who submitted the report in June reported not seeing the mother or her child since July 2022.

In October, investigators conducted a search at a Buffalo, Texas, home where Michael Dean Davis, Jr. had lived for the previous two years, based on a tip. According to the Laredo Morning Times, investigators discovered the woman’s body as well as their missing 8-year-old kid, who was still alive.

We identified the remains earlier this month as those of missing mother Mahogany Washington, aged 27.

“The investigation revealed that Davis was likely armed and was a possible threat to his son. Due to the suspect’s violent tendencies and potential threat to law enforcement and the surrounding neighborhood, a plan of approach was created and executed on November 12, 2024,” the Laredo Police Department, which helped coordinate the suspect’s arrest, said in a statement, according to the paper.

“Once inside the home, officers discovered (three) AR-style rifles, a dual drum high capacity magazine, ammunition, several magazines, tactical armor suit (ballistic helmets and bullet resistant vests), and gas masks. The home was also discovered to be in deplorable living conditions.”

A $3 million bond is holding Davis in jail.

Authorities have not expanded on the suspected motivation.

