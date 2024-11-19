According to court documents, the young parent from Indiana, later named as 23-year-old CayIin, was sentenced to over six decades in prison for her role in her baby’s death. Court documents also charge the baby’s father, Jacob, and schedule his next court appearance for next month.

The investigation began in 2022, when the 911 caller informed the operator about an unconscious baby. First responders attempted to revive SiIas, a 2-month-old baby, but were unable. Authorities declared the baby deceased at the spot. During the investigation, authorities discovered that the baby died of malnutrition, which was a homicide.

During an interview with detectives, the young mother reportedly stated that her kid was born undersized but otherwise healthy. The mother also mentioned that the infant had trouble growing. The mom suspected there was something wrong with the infant, but she never phoned or sought a new pediatrician for the baby. Authorities in Indiana then informed the woman that her child died of malnutrition.

The mother originally claimed she fed the infant before admitting it was usual for her to miss feedings. The woman also revealed that when she was busy, she didn’t have time to nurse the baby and occasionally missed a meal. The mother also mentioned that she would forget about the baby when it was not making any noise or sleeping, as she was preoccupied with the other children. The mother reportedly admitted to investigators that she “would feed the baby if he was crying.”

Reference Article