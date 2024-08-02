A man from Hazelwood has been charged with aiming a firearm at the workers of a Popeye’s restaurant in North County.

Daivon Laster, a 22-year-old, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The incident in question occurred while Laster was on a food delivery run.

According to the probable cause statement, Laster got into an argument with a Popeye’s employee at the restaurant located in the 2800 block of Target Drive on Tuesday evening. When the staff members escorted him out of the establishment, Laster allegedly retrieved a Glock handgun from his vehicle.

According to the prosecution and law enforcement, Laster aimed the firearm at the employees of the Popeye’s restaurant. Upon receiving a 911 call, the police stopped Laster as he was driving. Upon his arrest, the authorities discovered a gun on the front passenger seat, as well as another firearm under the seat. Additionally, handgun magazines and ammunition were seized from his car.

The court has set Laster’s bail at $30,000, which has to be paid in cash without the option of a 10% bond.

