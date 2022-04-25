For fourth time in month, gunfire incident being investigated in Mason City
MASON CITY — For the fourth time this month, a gunfire incident is being investigated in Mason City. Mason City police were called to the 800 block of 9th Northeast earlier this morning on the report of a shot being fired into a home. Details about the incident have not been released at this time as the investigation into the incident continues.
Police earlier this month investigated a gunfire incident at 9th and North Federal on April 6th where a 24-year-old man had suffered a gunshot wound, but the victim was not cooperative with police in that investigation.
The following day, two gunfire incidents took place, one at the West Side Manor Apartments in the 2400 block of South Taft after residents reported hearing multiple gunshots that were followed by a car speeding out of the parking lot and leaving the area, with a few rounds striking a nearby apartment building. Later that night, shots were fired at a home in the 600 block of 10th Northeast.
The investigations into those shootings also remain under investigation.