Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita declared at an Evansville campaign event that his office will look into the influx of illegal aliens in Vanderburgh County. Rokita stated this as he finished his campaign address in front of a receptive crowd of roughly 50 people who praised the decision.

According to Rokita, the probe covers local businesses and non-profits and will progress gradually in the next months.

Rokita was on a statewide tour with Republican candidates for government, including gubernatorial candidate Mike Braun, his running mate Micah Beckwith, and 8th District Congressional candidate Mark Messmer.

This is a developing story that we will continue to follow.

