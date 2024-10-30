The attacker who was previously sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for assaulting the spouse of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer in their California residence has now been handed a life sentence without the chance of parole. This decision came as a result of a separate state trial.

David DePape was convicted by a San Francisco jury in June on several charges, which included aggravated kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and false imprisonment of an elder.

Judge Harry Dorfman dismissed the defense attorneys’ plea for a new state trial for the 2022 assault on Paul Pelosi, who was 82 years old when the incident occurred. Instead, DePape was sentenced to life imprisonment for the kidnapping conviction.

“It is my firm belief that Mr. DePape should never be released from prison, and parole should never be granted,” Dorfman asserted as he delivered the verdict. He further expressed, “I don’t harbor any sympathy towards you. My sympathy lies with the victim in this particular case, who was fortunate enough to survive.”

Adam Lipson, a San Francisco deputy public defender, appealed to Dorfman to take into account DePape’s mental health and isolation, which rendered him vulnerable to online propaganda.

According to Lipson, the man was known for his peaceful and law-abiding nature prior to his activation.

During his sentencing hearing, DePape, donning a prison orange jumpsuit and sporting a ponytail, took the opportunity to address the court. He delved into various conspiracy theories, expressing his belief that the events of September 11th were an inside job, that his ex-wife had been replaced by a body double, and even suggesting that his own government-appointed lawyers were conspiring against him.

“I possess psychic abilities,” DePape confidently stated to the court, as he read from his notes. “Through dedicated meditation, my psychic powers continue to strengthen and expand.”

During the proceedings, the judge repeatedly interrupted DePape, urging him to comment on the jury’s verdict or his behavior during the attack. However, DePape disregarded these prompts and chose not to address them.

The attack inflicted bumps on his head, resulting in the need for a metal plate to be inserted. Additionally, he now experiences dizziness and nerve damage in his left hand. Recalling the incident, he mentioned that sleeping alone at home brings back vivid memories of the brutal assault.

The Pelosi family expressed their relief and satisfaction after the sentencing on Tuesday, stating that they feel a sense of closure now that legal justice has been served after enduring a challenging two-year period.

The statement from the family expressed their satisfaction with the sentence of life without parole for the perpetrator. They believe that this decision serves as a form of legal justice for their loved one, Pop. Moreover, they hope that it sends a clear message to others that acts of political violence against elected officials or their families will not be accepted or overlooked. The family emphasized the importance of everyone playing a role in creating a peaceful democracy.

In contrast to his federal sentencing, DePape did not express remorse for his actions on Tuesday. The judges in both cases emphasized the gravity of targeting elected officials and stated that they could not overlook it.

On Tuesday, Judge Dorfman also handed down additional years of sentencing to DePape on the other counts. However, all the sentences, including the federal one, will be served concurrently. If an appellate court were to overturn his sentence of life without parole, Judge Dorfman stated that he would request the case to be sent back to his court for resentencing.

Lipson expressed his intention to appeal the ruling in a conversation with reporters following the hearing. He acknowledged the unfortunate and sorrowful nature of the story, stating, “This was a truly heartbreaking conclusion to an already tragic tale.”

According to a statement from San Francisco assistant district attorneys Sean Connolly and Phoebe Maffei, the imposed sentence is a reflection of the severity of DePape’s actions and the impact they had on an innocent individual.

“There is no celebration in such instances. There are no victors,” it stated.

The defense maintained that the state trial constituted double jeopardy, claiming that while the state and federal counts were not identical, the two trials stemmed from the same crime. The judge dismissed some of the state’s accusations, but retained others that the federal case did not cover.

Police body camera footage captured the attack on Paul Pelosi on October 28, 2022, just days before the midterm elections, shocking the political world. He sustained head injuries, including a skull fracture repaired with plates and screws.

DePape, a Canadian citizen who has lived in the United States for years, admitted during his federal trial that he intended to hold Nancy Pelosi hostage, record his interrogation of her, and “break her kneecaps” if she did not admit to the lies he claimed she told about “Russiagate,” a reference to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential campaign.

Reference Article