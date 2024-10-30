A woman from North Harris County in Texas is now facing murder charges after reportedly shooting and killing her husband on Saturday night.

Marisol Solis Zamora, aged 42, has been accused of murder in connection with the tragic shooting death of her husband, Miguel Zamora-Martinez.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place on Lone Oak near Shady Lane shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday.

Court documents reveal that Zamora-Martinez’s children, who were present during the incident, heard two gunshots and witnessed their mother holding a firearm near their father’s body.

Solis Zamora is currently held in jail on a $100,000 bond, and her next court appearance is scheduled for October 29th.

Crime scene investigators are currently examining a small SUV near the site of the shooting, but there is no information available yet about a potential motive.

