Law enforcement officials engaged in a standoff with a man who opened fire at officers in Amherst. The incident has resulted in an investigation into the man’s death.

Jeffrey Miller, the suspect who allegedly shot at police officers in Baraboo on Tuesday night, died in the standoff. He was 32 years old.

On Thursday night, authorities from the Stevens Point Police Department issued a shelter in place order for the Amherst area around the 400 block of Mill Street while searching for an armed and dangerous man.

Authorities discovered Miller at a house located on 450 Mill Avenue.

The incident led to the apprehension of five individuals: Thomas DeCarlo, aged 20 and from Stevens Point; Edward Deyo, aged 61 and from Coloma; Chrissy Ann Miller, aged 43 and from Baraboo; Brodee T. Voelker, aged 29 and from Plover; and Brandon J. Laux, aged 34, who also hails from Plover.

Five individuals are facing charges of harboring a fugitive and have been detained on cash bonds. At present, their connection to Miller remains uncertain.

Fortunately, there were no injuries sustained by any officers, and they did not have to use their firearms during the course of the standoff.

