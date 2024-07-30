Law enforcement officials in South Carolina are cracking down on drivers of squatted trucks, even though it is illegal to operate these vehicles on the state’s roads. Drivers have been pulled over and cited for this offense, despite the fact that the practice is prohibited by law.

Motorists who commit a violation are subject to receiving a warning citation or a fine, which increases in severity with each subsequent offense. In extreme cases, repeated violations may even result in the suspension of the driver’s license.

Jonathan Phillips, the owner of JP Automotive in Spartanburg, expressed his disdain for the act of displaying offensive symbols on vehicles. In reaction to the recent passing of a law banning such displays, Phillips remarked, “It’s a great thing it’s passed. I think it’s an awful decision for these people to do this on their trucks or vehicles.”

Phillips, with years of experience working on trucks and cars, has observed that squatted trucks are hazardous and can lead to vehicle damage.

According to Phillips, driving with transmission fluid overfilled can cause harm to the truck. The transmission fluid can reach the back of the pan, leading to leakage from the rear seal. This can result in low fluid levels and potential damage to the break lines in the rear. Moreover, Phillips highlighted that the excess fluid can cause the lights to shine in the sky instead of the road, affecting visibility and safety.

Before, when their shop used to handle a good number of squatted trucks, he would caution the drivers against lifting them. However, with the passing of a new law in November, drivers no longer have a choice in the matter.

Law enforcement has been distributing tickets since the grace period for the law ended in May.

Lt. Stephen McClure, the special operations lieutenant for the Spartanburg Police Department, revealed that a few individuals who have failed to resolve the problem have been issued citations.

According to officials, if the front fender of a truck is raised more than 4 inches over the rear fender, it would be deemed illegal. The measurement can be taken through the center line of the vehicle. Over the past few months, officers have been diligently educating drivers who may not be aware of this law.

According to McClure, lifting a vehicle can pose several risks, including reduced visibility and the potential for an override collision. He highlighted that the hood being pointed up in the air can hinder a driver’s ability to see ahead. Additionally, lifting a vehicle removes the bumper, which serves as a protective barrier in case of an accident. McClure emphasized that the name “bumper” itself suggests its significance in safety. He cautioned against the possibility of an override collision, where a lifted vehicle could end up on top of another car. Considering these risks, it is important to exercise caution when lifting a vehicle.

