Fox News has learned that there are approximately 1.4 million illegal immigrants in the United States who have received deportation orders from federal immigration judges.

According to a US official, around 13,000 of those ordered to be returned to their home countries are currently being kept in prison by US Customs and Immigration Enforcement (ICE).

Despite orders to expel them, a significant number of individuals remain in the United States illegally, with only a few thousand currently in detention. The number of people in local or state custody remains unknown.

The figure of 1.4 million indicates that individuals ordered removed have had their immigration cases heard and resolved. Some may still be able to file an appeal, according to the official.

Additionally, the figure spans many years and multiple presidential administrations, changing as the nation deports some illegal immigrants and removes others.

President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to carry out huge deportations, beginning with criminal illegal immigrants, when he takes office on January 20. Texas is offering the new government a stretch of more than 1,400 acres in the Rio Grande Valley section near the border for its mass deportation operations.

In response to Trump’s plan, some communities have pledged to protect illegal immigrants from such raids and refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities.

In response to Trump, Los Angeles city council members voted on Tuesday to formally approve sanctuary city legislation. The Los Angeles Unified School District enacted a sanctuary district resolution minutes after the City Hall vote, prohibiting district personnel from voluntarily cooperating with immigration officials, including sharing information about children’s legal status.

For years, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has consistently criticized sanctuary cities for their refusal to collaborate with immigration officials, particularly when illegal immigrant criminals reoffend or commit heinous crimes after their release from local custody.

