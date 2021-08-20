Worth County man pleads not guilty to attempted burglary of Mason City apartment
MASON CITY — A Worth County man charged with attempted burglary after allegedly breaking into a Mason City apartment, and then later causing some issues while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail, has pleaded not guilty.
A criminal complaint accuses 26-year-old Cody Dakin of Manly of knocking on an apartment door in the 400 block of South Tennessee Place on the morning of July 19th. Dakin had a no-contact order in place with a person who was in the apartment at the time and was told to leave. Dakin then allegedly tried to use a pocket knife to work the door open in an attempt to commit assault.
Dakin was taken to jail, and a separate criminal complaint says a little more than an hour after the apartment incident, he was trying to make phone calls to the person at the apartment. Dakin was told he was no longer able to use the phone by officers and that he needed to hand it over as it would be possible evidence of a no-contact order violation. Dakin refused, and when an officer went to take the phone out of his hand, he threw the phone on the ground and broke it. Dakin resisted putting his hands behind his back and was forced to do so by officers.
Dakin was charged with second-degree attempted burglary, eluding, interference with official acts, and two counts of contempt by violating a no-contact order. He filed a written plea of not guilty to the charges in Cerro Gordo County District Court on Tuesday. Dakin’s trial is scheduled to start on October 5th.
He’s being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a total of $7000 bond.