Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

Jul 4, 2022 @ 5:23am

SAC CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property. 

The Sac County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites. 

The sheriff’s office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water. 

Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It isn’t clear if she has an attorney.

