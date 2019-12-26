      Weather Alert

Woman accused of faking cancer to reap donations

Dec 26, 2019 @ 8:56am

An Iowa woman is accused of faking cancer to collect donations. Jennifer Hope Mikesell, of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft, fraudulent practices and forgery. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.

The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Mikesell had said she was diagnosed with cancer and was receiving cancer treatments at Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, Minnesota. Iowa court records say Mayo has no record of Mikesell being diagnosed or treated there.

The court records say Mikesell received multiple donations of money, food and other supplies, as well as a bedroom makeover.

