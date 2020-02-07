Wisconsin man charged with vehicular homicide from September crash in Mason City
MASON CITY — A Wisconsin man has been arrested for vehicular homicide after a fatal crash in Mason City back in September.
24-year-old Tomas Berk of Janesville Wisconsin was arrested on Thursday. He’s accused of driving a vehicle that crashed into a ditch south of State Highway 122 on California Avenue on September 27th while having one or more controlled substances in his system. 21-year-old Madisyn Ensign died as a result of the crash, while 18-year-old Dominic Clifford was seriously injured.
Berk has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. He was being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $25,000 bond.