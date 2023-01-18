Winter Storm Warnings in effect for listening area Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning

Moderate to Heavy Snow along with Mixed Precipitation Today through Thursday Morning…

.A wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and some rain will spread northward across much of southern and central Iowa by this afternoon, becoming all snow across northern Iowa. Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are expected at times from late this afternoon and evening hours Wednesday, mainly across

central and northern Iowa. A light glazing of ice is also possible especially over the south tonight as freezing drizzle becomes possible. Some minor blowing snow may occur with wind gusts in the 20 to 25 mph range but it is not expected to be a significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

309 AM CST Wed Jan 18 2023

…WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 AM CST THURSDAY…

* WHAT…Moderate to heavy snow with a period of mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches, with the heaviest snow north of a Waterloo, to Ames, to Atlantic line. Light ice accumulations possible in central Iowa.

* WHERE…Portions of central and north-central Iowa.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Today to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute on today and the morning commute on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511.