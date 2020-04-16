Winnebago Industries announces layoffs of 79 employees
FOREST CITY — Winnebago Industries says they are laying off some employees as it’s resuming some production after a shutdown.
The company says 79 positions were being eliminated in response to what they term as a “dramatic shift in demand” for their products. Winnebago employs about 2000 people in north-central Iowa and about 5500 in total nationwide.
The outdoor lifestyle products company suspended production nationwide on a temporary basis on March 23rd. The company’s specialty vehicles line in Forest City as well as their Chris-Craft boats production lines went back to work starting this past Monday. The company says their motorhome production, Grand Design, and Newmar facilities are scheduled to start back up on May 4th, with the towables line starting back on May 18th.