Window closed, at least temporarily, on applications for new Iowa casinos
DES MOINES — The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission had planned to announce the date it would begin accepting applications for a new Iowa casino, but given recent legislative action, that plan was tabled at Thursday’s commission meeting.
Late last year, Linn County voters approved a gambling referendum. Earlier this week a group of developers announced plans for a 250-million casino and entertainment complex in Cedar Rapids. But last week the legislature overwhelmingly approved a two-year moratorium that blocks applications for new casino licenses through June 30th of 2024.
The governor has not said whether she intends to sign or veto the casino moratorium, but state gambling regulators are proceeding as if it were in force, saying if anything changes, they could open the application window for a Cedar Rapids casino license later.
Cedar Rapids has applied for a state casino license twice before and been denied. The commission cited studies indicating casinos in Riverside and Waterloo would lose customers to a casino in Cedar Rapids.