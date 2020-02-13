Wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon for most of listening area, Wind Chill Advisory into tomorrow morning
Map from National Weather Service in Des Moines showing wind chill values at 5:00 AM this morning
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Des Moines IA
327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
...Bitter Cold Air into Friday Morning...
.An arctic airmass will remain in place across central Iowa into
Friday morning. The combination of very cold temperatures and the
wind will produce bitter cold wind chills.
IAZ004>007-015>017-024>026-131730-
/O.EXB.KDMX.WC.Y.0004.200213T1800Z-200214T1600Z/
/O.CON.KDMX.WC.W.0001.000000T0000Z-200213T1800Z/
Emmet-Kossuth-Winnebago-Worth-Palo Alto-Hancock-Cerro Gordo-
Humboldt-Wright-Franklin-
Including the cities of Estherville, Algona, Forest City,
Lake Mills, Northwood, Manly, Emmetsburg, Garner, Britt, Kanawha,
Mason City, Clear Lake, Humboldt, Eagle Grove, Clarion, Belmond,
and Hampton
327 AM CST Thu Feb 13 2020
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills
with values as low as 45 below zero. For the Wind Chill
Advisory, very cold wind chills expected with values as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...North Central Iowa
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until noon today. For the
Wind Chill Advisory, from noon today to 10 AM Friday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerous cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.