Wednesday October 26th Local Sports

OSAGE — For the seventh straight year, Osage is heading back to the state volleyball tournament after a three-set sweep of 12th-ranked Dubuque Wahlert in the Class 3A Region 5 championship match in Osage last night. The Green Devils won 25-14, 25-20 and 25-16. Claudia Aschenbrenner had 15 kills to lead Osage, who improves to 29-6 on the season. The Green Devils are the 7th seed in the Class 3A state tournament and will face the 2nd seed Davenport Assumption on Tuesday morning in Coralville.

— Class 4A Region 6 championship

Western Dubuque 3-0 Charles City (25-14, 25-18, 25-10)

— Class 3A state quarterfinals Tuesday (numbers are state tournament seeding)

10:00 — #1 Des Moines Christian vs. #8 Union LaPorte City

12:00 — #4 Sioux Center vs. #5 West Liberty

10:00 — #2 Davenport Assumption vs. #7 Osage

12:00 — #3 Mount Vernon vs. #6 Unity Christian Orange City

— Class 4A state quarterfinals Monday

4:00 — #1 Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. #8 Bishop Heelan Sioux City

6:00 — #4 Indianola vs. #5 Western Dubuque

4:00 — #2 North Scott vs. #7 Bondurant-Farrar

6:00 — #3 Marion vs. #6 Clear Creek-Amana

— Class 5A state quarterfinals Monday

12:00 — #1 Iowa City Liberty vs. #8 Urbandale

2:00 — #4 West Des Moines Dowling vs. #5 Ankeny Centennial

12:00 — #2 Ankeny vs. #7 West Des Moines Valley

2:00 — #3 Pleasant Valley vs. #6 Waukee Northwest

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is not ready to name a starting quarterback for Saturday’s game against Northwestern. Alex Padilla relieved Spencer Petras in the second half of a 54-10 loss at 2nd-ranked Ohio State. Neither shined for the nation’s worst offense.

Ferentz was asked what the coaches are evaluating before deciding on a starter.

Ferentz says there is no plan to use both against Northwestern.

With three straight losses and a 3-4 record Ferentz hopes there is a sense of urgency.

===

After winning the Big Ten West Division title in 2020, Northwestern is having a second straight disastrous season as the Wildcats take a 1-6 record into Kinnick Stadium. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald.

Wildcat defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil has been a lightning rod for criticism. The Northwestern defense ranks near the bottom of the Big Ten.

Iowa won last year’s game in Evanston but the Wildcats have won three straight in Kinnick Stadium.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the bye week helped the injury situation, especially at running back. Jirehl Brock and Cartevious Norton have battled injuries though the first half of the season.

If they are healthy, it should boost a running game that has struggled in Big 12 play.

The Cyclones are 3-4 and are winless in the Big 12 after a string of close losses.

The Cyclones host Oklahoma on Saturday and need three wins to finish the season to earn a sixth straight bowl trip.

Kickoff in Ames is scheduled for 11 o’clock on Saturday

MONTREAL (AP) — Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 26 saves for the Wild. Cole Caufield scored his fifth goal of the season for Montreal. Jake Allen had 28 saves on 30 shots.