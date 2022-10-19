Wednesday October 19th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Kirk Ferentz — 6:30

— high school volleyball

== 4A Region 6 quarterfinals last night

Decorah 3-2 Mason City (22-25, 26-24, 25-23, 12-25, 15-12)

Decorah plays at Charles City Thursday night

== 1A Region 5 quarterfinals tonight

Tripoli at St. Ansgar

BCLUW at #15 Dunkerton

West Fork at Riceville

North Butler at #4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck

== 1A Region 3 quarterfinals tonight

North Iowa at #14 AGWSR

West Bend-Mallard at Glidden-Ralston

George-Little Rock at Bishop Garrigan

St. Edmond at #6 Newell-Fonda

== 2A Region 5 quarterfinals tonight

Belmond-Klemme at Lake Mills

MFL-Mar-Mac at #9 Grundy Center

Central Springs at Aplington-Parkersburg

South Winneshiek at #5 Denver

== 3A Region 4 semifinals tonight

Forest City at #8 Union LaPorte City

#13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows at Center Point-Urbana

== 3A Region 5

New Hampton at #7 Osage

#14 Monticello at #12 Dubuque Wahlert

CLEAR LAKE — State-qualifying cross country meets take place in Classes 3A and 4A this afternoon, with Classes 1A and 2A having their meets take place tomorrow:

== In Class 4A, Mason City travels to Marshalltown and will run at the Marshalltown Community College course. The Riverhawks will have some tough contention in the team race, as the ranked teams on the boys side include: #6 Waukee Northwest, #9 Ankeny, #14 Des Moines Roosevelt; #17 Urbandale; and #20 Ankeny Centennial. On the girls side ranked teams include: #4 Ankeny Centennial, #9 Des Moines Roosevelt, #10 Ankeny and #16 Urbandale.

== In Class 3A, Clear Lake and Charles City run at the Hart Ridge Golf Course in Manchester. There’s five ranked teams in each of the boys and girls team competitions. The Lions girls are ranked #11 in the final Iowa Association of Track Coaches rankings released on Wednesday. Other ranked teams in the girls competition include #5 Solon, #10 Clear Creek-Amana, #17 Dubuque Wahlert and #20 Decorah. On the boys side, ranked teams include #5 Marion, #10 Solon, #15 Clear Creek-Amana, #16 Vinton-Shellsburg, and #17 Decorah.

The top three teams and top 15 individuals from each of these meets will qualify for the state meet next week in Fort Dodge.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says practice, not pixie dust is the only hope to fix the Hawkeyes’ woeful offense. In a 3-3 start, the Hawkeyes have scored a total of seven touchdowns as they prepare to visit 2nd-ranked Ohio State. By contrast, the Buckeyes scored seven touchdowns in their last game, a blowout victory over Michigan State.

There is a lot to fix. The Hawkeyes rank at or near the bottom nationally in virtually every offensive category.

Ferentz is sticking with senior Spencer Petras, even though he is the lowest rated quarterback in the country.

Iowa is already a four touchdown underdog and if the offense can’t stay on the field and generate points it could get ugly.

Ferentz says the Buckeyes are always loaded with talent but they are at an even higher level this year.

Kickoff in Columbus is scheduled for 11 o’clock Saturday, with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa center Austin Phyfe has not been cleared to play in the upcoming basketball season. Hampered by long term COVID last season, the 6th-year senior is being treated for blood clots that required surgery in the offseason.

Phyfe is still holding out hope he could still play this season.

Phyfe says if can’t play this season he is thankful for a career that saw him earn first team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors as a sophomore.

The Panthers open the regular season at home against Wartburg on November 7th.