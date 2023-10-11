Wednesday October 11th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — AL Division Series Game 4 — Minnesota Twins vs. Houston — pre-game 5:00, first pitch 6:07

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Abreu hit a three-run homer for Houston in a four-run first inning against Sonny Gray and piled on with a two-run shot in the ninth to power the Astros past the Minnesota Twins 9-1. Houston leads the AL Division Series 2-1. Yordan Alvarez hit his fourth home run in three games and Alex Bregman had a homer and an RBI single for the defending World Series champions. The Astros moved within one win of a seventh consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series. Cristian Javier had nine strikeouts in five scoreless innings. Game 4 is Wednesday at Target Field.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says defensive tackle Noah Shannon has been cleared to return to practice but is not sure when he will return to action. Shannon had been suspended for the season as part of a gambling investigation but may eventually return as the NCAA reworks its rules regarding wagering.

Ferentz is not sure how long it will take to get Shannon game-ready.

Under Ferentz, Iowa has had a history of winning ugly and defying the stats and this season has been no different. The Hawkeyes are 5-1 despite ranking last in the conference in total offense and 11th in total defense.

You can hear the Iowa-Wisconsin game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 1 o’clock with the kickoff shortly after 3 o’clock

AMES — Iowa State bids for its first road victory of the season this week at Big 12 newcomer Cincinnati. The Cyclones are 3-3 overall after a win over TCU but dropped their first two road games at Ohio and Oklahoma.

That’s Cyclone coach Matt Campbell. ISU’s last road win was a September victory at Iowa last season.

Iowa State is 2-1 in the Big 12 and Campbell says this is another big test.

Cincinnati is 2-3 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 with losses to Oklahoma and BYU.

FORT DODGE — Clear Lake made it a clean sweep at the North Central Conference cross country championships on Tuesday in Fort Dodge. The Lions won the girls team title placing three in the top ten, having 47 points with St. Edmond second with 59 and Iowa Falls-Alden third with 74. Addison Doughan won the girls title in a time of 19:15, Rebekah Steinbron was third in a time of 20:19 while Saylor Schmitt was 10th in a time of 21:23. The Clear Lake boys had five finish in the top ten to finish first with 34 points. Algona was second with 53 with St. Edmond third with 67 points. Gavin Roske had Clear Lake’s best finish in a time of 17:51 to finish fourth, while Caleb Jones was fifth in 17:54 and Owen Smith sixth in 18:08. Clear Lake also won the conference JV boys and girls team titles and the conference’s girls middle school team titles, with the middle school boys finishing fourth. You can see the full results from Tuesday’s North Central Conference cross country meet by clicking here

— high school volleyball Tuesday

Forest City 3-0 Central Springs (25-22, 25-22, 25-17)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-2 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (26-24, 16-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-11)

@ Nashua-Plainfield

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2-0 North Butler (25-21, 25-23)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2-0 Nashua-Plainfield (25-12, 25-21)

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2-0 Lake Mills (25-17, 25-22)

Lake Mills 2-0 Nashua-Plainfield (25-18, 25-20)

Lake Mills 2-0 North Butler (25-10, 25-9)

CEDAR RAPIDS — The NIACC volleyball team fell in three straight sets at 6th-ranked Kirkwood last night, 25-19, 25-12, 25-14. Freshman Kit Byars led NIACC with six kills, one dig and one block. Kelly Miller and Ellie Hanna each had four kills and one dig. Kennedy Schwiesow had 14 digs and one assist and Abbie Hyde had two digs and one assist. NIACC drops to 10-19 overall and 1-7 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference and will host Iowa Lakes in conference play on Thursday night.

MINNEAPOLIS — Iowa forward Payton Sandfort wants to be more consistent as he enters his junior season. The Waukee native was named the Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year after averaging nearly 10 and-a-half points and shooting 34% from three point range last season.

He made his comments at Big Ten Media Day in the Twin Cities on Tuesday. This season’s Big Ten Tournament will be played in the Target Center.

Senior guard Tony Perkins says several newcomers will play crucial roles for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery on playing the tournament in the Twin Cities.

Iowa faces Quincy in an exhibition game on October 30th before opening the regular season November 7th against North Dakota.