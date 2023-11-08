Wednesday November 8th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk — 6:30

IOWA CITY — The Iowa men’s basketball team connected on 12 three pointers and cruised to a 110-68 win over North Dakota in their season opener last night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. Payton Sandfort led six Hawkeyes in double figures with 21 points. Sophomore point guard Dasonte Bowen had 12 points and added five assists.

Bowen says defense triggered a quick start.

Bowen says the Hawkeyes depth showed in the opener.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery on the progress made since the exhibition game.

Next up for Iowa is a game against Alabama State, with the pre-game starting at 6 o’clock Friday night on AM-1300 KGLO.

DENTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 26 points as North Texas beat Northern Iowa 83-77 in overtime on Tuesday night in a season opener for both teams.

Scott also contributed seven rebounds and three blocks for the Mean Green. Jason Edwards scored 19 points while shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Rubin Jones shot 5 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Nate Heise led the way for the Panthers with 20 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Logan Wolf added 18 points for Northern Iowa. Bowen Born also had 14 points.

Northern Iowa hosts Loras on Nov. 14.

IOWA CITY — With three games remaining the Iowa Hawkeyes are back in the driver’s seat in the Big Ten West football race, but the margin is razor thin, especially with an nonexistent offense. Iowa is averaging just over 13 points per game in conference play heading into Saturday’s contest at home against Rutgers.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who says every team needs to find ways to be successful and sometimes that changes during a season.

Iowa has committed the second fewest penalties in the Big Ten and Ferentz says that needs to continue in these close games.

Ferentz says Rutgers is making a lot of progress in Greg Schiano’s second stint at the school. The Scarlet Knights enter the game with a 6-3 record and have one of the Big Ten’s best ground attacks.

Ferentz would not say how much Cooper DeJean may play on offense going forward. DeJean got a handful of snaps at Northwestern and even carried the ball once.

Iowa was ranked 22nd in the college football playoff rankings released last night. You can hear the Iowa-Rutgers game on AM-1300 KGLO with the pre-game at 12:30 and the kickoff at 2:30.

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says a late night kickoff won’t be a concern for his players. The Cyclones visit BYU Saturday night. The kickoff at 9:15 Iowa time/8:15 Provo Utah time is the latest local start time in Cyclone history.

The Cougars have won 11 of their last 12 home night games.

Campbell calls BYU a tradition rich program.

A 28-21 loss at Kansas knocked the Cyclones out of a first place tie in the Big 12 race and a win at BYU would make them bowl eligible a year after posting a 4-8 record.

BYU is 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the Big 12.

CEDAR FALLS — The high school football semifinals begin today with games in the 8-Player Class:

10:00 AM – Bishop Garrigan of Algona (10-1) vs. Winfield-Mt. Union (11-0)

1:00 PM — Gladbrook-Reinbeck (10-1) vs. Bedford (11-0)

West Hancock plays their Class A semifinal game against Madrid tomorrow morning. You can hear the game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game shortly after 9:30 with the kickoff slated for shortly after 10 o’clock.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Joel Eriksson Ek scored on consecutive shots in the third period Tuesday night, lifting the Minnesota Wild to a 4-2 win over the New York Islanders. Pat Maroon scored on the opening shift of the game and Vinni Lettieri tied the game in the second for the Wild. Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had 26 saves. Noah Dobson scored for the second straight game for the Islanders, who received a go-ahead goal in the second from Oliver Wahlstrom but had their point streak snapped at five games. Goalie Semyon Varlamov, starting at home for the first time this season, collected 27 saves.