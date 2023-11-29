Wednesday November 29th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. North Florida — pre-game 7:00, tipoff 8:00

FORT DODGE — The Clear Lake boys basketball team started their season with a 66-30 win at Fort Dodge last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. The two teams exchanged the lead several times during the first 12 minutes of the contest, but the Lions finished the second quarter strong to lead 29-19 at the break. Clear Lake then outscored the Dodgers 27-3 in the third quarter to pick up their first win of the season. Cael Stephany had 13 points, Thomas Meyer and Titan Schmitt each had 12, while Dylan Litzel added 11. Clear Lake will host Charles City on Thursday night.

MASON CITY — Des Moines North led 17-8 after the first quarter on their way to beating Mason City 81-58 in the Riverhawk boys’ basketball opener, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com last night. Ty Sanchez-Evans had 14, Ayden Mosley had 12 while Logan Eide had 10 to lead Mason City, who travels to Waterloo East on Friday.

— boys basketball

Osage 71, Newman 53

St. Ansgar 51, Central Springs 49

Northwood-Kensett 46, North Butler 43

Nashua-Plainfield 46, Rockford 42

Forest City 68, Eagle Grove 59

Bishop Garrigan 85, Belmond-Klemme 51

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 45, North Iowa 29

Nevada 58, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 49

Cedar Rapids Xavier 49, Charles City 41

MASON CITY — The #4/4A Mason City High girls opened the season with an 86-16 win over Des Moines North, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. The Riverhawks led 27-5 after the first quarter, 56-11 at the half, and then outscored the Polar Bears 20-0 in the third quarter for a 76-11 lead. Mason City is 1-0 on the season and will travel to Waterloo East on Friday.

WEBSTER CITY — The #7/3A Clear Lake girls basketball team opened up North Central Conference play last night by extending their conference winning streak to 40 with a 60-30 win at Webster City. Clear Lake is 1-1 on the season and will travel to New Hampton next Tuesday.

— other girls basketball last night

Osage 55, Newman 53

North Butler 35, Northwood-Kensett 31

St. Ansgar 41, Central Springs 39

#10/1A Bishop Garrigan 66, Belmond-Klemme 40

#11/3A Forest City 66, Eagle Grove 23

North Iowa 47, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 36

Nevada 40, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 39

— boys wrestling Tuesday

@ Turkey Valley

Clear Lake 66, Central Elkader 12

Clear Lake 45, South Winneshiek 30

New Hampton/Turkey Valley 51, Clear Lake 23

Hampton-Dumont-CAL 42, Lake Mills 36

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the margin of error will be slim when the Hawkeyes play Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game. Iowa is a better than three touchdown underdog against a Wolverine team that will be in search of a third straight Big Ten title and third straight trip to the College Football Playoff. Seven years ago, the Hawkeyes stunned Michigan 14-13 as a 20-point underdog.

Ferentz says the formula for an upset begins with limiting mistakes and taking advantage of some.

Iowa has thrived in close, low scoring games and posting an upset this week will likely require a similar path.

Ferentz says preparation for the championship game includes getting the players ready for an atmosphere that is unlike any road game.

Ferentz says Drew Stevens will handle the kicking chores after being removed from Friday’s win at Nebraska.

Iowa defensive end Joe Evans says the 18th-ranked Hawkeyes have embraced the role of underdog as they prepare for the Big Ten Championship game against 2nd-ranked Michigan.

The Hawkeyes have overcome a string of injuries and a struggling offense to reach the title game for the second time in three years.

Evans admits to being star struck two years ago when Iowa lost to Michigan 42-3 in Indianapolis.

You can hear the Iowa-Michigan game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 5 o’clock Saturday evening with the kickoff scheduled for 7:15.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery is not ready to insert any of the four freshmen getting significant minutes into the starting lineup. The Hawkeyes take a 4-2 record into tonight’s final pre-conference game at home against North Florida.

Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, Ladji Dembele and Pryce Sandfort have combined for about 19 points per game and Freeman is averaging better than nine points per contest.

McCaffery says the tournament in San Diego was a good test for the Hawkeyes. They followed a loss to Oklahoma with a win over Seton Hall.

North Florida is 4-3 after a 75-63 loss at LSU and will force the Hawkeyes to guard the three point line.

The pre-game starts at 7 o’clock with the tipoff at 8 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

CEDAR FALLS — The Northern Iowa men open the Missouri Valley race tonight at home against Belmont. The Panthers are 2-4 and after losses to North Carolina and Texas Tech, they closed the Battle 4 Atlantis with a lopsided win over Stanford.

That’s UNI Ben Jacobson who likes the progress his team made during the tournament.

Belmont enters the Valley race with a record of 4-3.

Jacobson says the Bruins are difficult to defend.

Tipoff at the McLeod Center is scheduled for 7 o’clock tonight

AMES — Iowa State women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly is preaching consistency to his team as the Cyclones get ready for tonight’s game at St. Thomas of Minnesota. ISU is 2-3 after losses to Vanderbilt and Syracuse at a holiday tournament in Las Vegas.

Fennelly says it is also about being consistent away from the court.

Fennelly says the Cyclones need to do a better job of getting to the line.

Tipoff in St. Paul is scheduled for 7 o’clock.