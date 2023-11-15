Wednesday November 15th Local Sports

OMAHA — A late rally came up short as Iowa fell at 8th-ranked Creighton 92-84 last night in Omaha, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. After being tied at 43 at the break the Bluejays made 17 of their first 21 shots in the second half and led by as many 17 points.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery who says the first road game is always a learning experience.

Ben Krikke led Iowa with 24 points on 11 of 18 shooting.

Krikke on the second half breakdowns on defense.

Iowa is 2-1 and will host Arkansas State on Friday night.

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Tytan Anderson, Kyle Pock and Trey Campbell all scored 14 points to guide Northern Iowa over Loras 90-50 on Tuesday night.

Anderson was 4 of 6 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (1-1). Pock shot 5 for 12, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc. Campbell shot 4 for 6 (3 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.

Ali Sabet finished with 14 points for the Duhawks. Jack Haynes added seven points and six rebounds for Loras. In addition, Myles Barry finished with six points and two steals.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Atin Wright had 25 points in Drake’s 87-67 victory over Southwest Minnesota State on Tuesday night.

Wright shot 7 for 13 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 8 of 9 from the free throw line for the Bulldogs (2-0). Tucker DeVries added 21 points while shooting 7 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line, and also had eight rebounds and four steals. Kevin Overton shot 7 for 13 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with 19 points.

Aeron Stevens led the way for the Mustangs with 19 points and two steals. Jake Phipps added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Southwest Minnesota State. Mason Lund also recorded nine points.

Drake plays Oakland in the Cayman Islands Classic on Sunday.

MASON CITY — The NIACC women dropped a 64-57 decision to #5/NJCAA Division III Anoka-Ramsey last night at the campus gym. Anoka-Ramsey led 31-30 at the half but then outscored the Trojans 19-11 in the third quarter. Keeley Steele had 19 points and nine rebounds to lead NIACC, while Alexis Schroeder had 11 points. NIACC is 4-2 overall and will host the Graceland JV next Monday night.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points, sending the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 104-101 In-Season Tournament win over the Golden State Warriors that featured three early ejections. With the game still scoreless and not yet two minutes old, Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected after putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who got into a shoving match that resulted in Thompson’s jersey being ripped, were also tossed from the game. Towns also grabbed 11 boards, and Gobert had 13. Reigning Western Conference Player of the Week Anthony Edwards scored 20 points.

IOWA CITY — Despite injuries and the jokes and anger surrounding Iowa’s offense, the Hawkeyes are a win away from clinching the Big Ten West and will try to claim the division title in their home finale against Illinois.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz. A win would send the Hawkeyes to the Big Ten Championship Game for the second time in three years.

Ferentz is proud of the way his team has handled adversity in posting an 8-2 record.

Defense has carried the Hawkeyes all season but that unit has made even more strides in the last month.

Punter Tory Taylor announced he will not return for another season and will try to make it in the NFL. Taylor is not only one of the most popular players on the team Ferentz says he has also become a team leader.

Iowa was ranked #16 in the new college football playoff rankings released on Tuesday night.

AMES — Iowa State may still need some help but two wins to close the regular season will keep them in the hunt for a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. It begins Saturday night at home against 7th-ranked Texas. Cyclone coach Matt Campbell wants his team focused on the Longhorns and not potential tie breakers.

At 6-1 the Longhorns are alone at the top of the Big 12 standings.

Campbell was asked if the Cyclone fans will be even more motivated for the final game against the Longhorns as Big 12 foes.

In his third season at the helm Steve Sarkisian has the Longhorns in the hunt for the college football playoffs.

Kickoff in Ames is scheduled for 7 o’clock on Saturday evening.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have signed linebacker Anthony Barr to their practice squad. They are bringing back their 2014 first-round draft pick and four-time Pro Bowl pick for depth after an injury to leading tackler Jordan Hicks. Hicks bruised his right shin in Minnesota’s win on Sunday over New Orleans. He developed a condition called compartment syndrome caused by a pressure buildup from internal bleeding or swollen tissues. He was hospitalized for two nights after emergency surgery and discharged Tuesday. Barr was a starter for the Vikings for eight seasons. He became a free agent and played for Dallas in 2022.

CLEAR LAKE — Clear Lake won their season-opening girls high school wrestling dual last night with a 48-27 win over the North Central Trailblazers at the Lions gymnasium. Clear Lake won six matches by pin with falls from Alexa Heflin at 145, Kayma Burleson at 170, Karlea Monson at 235, Shaelyn Ulrich at 110, Saphira Olsen at 115 and Pieper Lester at 130. Kendra Kruckenberg at 190 and Sara Homann at 100 also won for Clear Lake by forfeit. Clear Lake travels to Nevada on Saturday for a tournament.