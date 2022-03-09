Wednesday March 9th Local Sports
THIS EVENING:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class 1A boys state semifinal — Lake Mills vs. Grand View Christian — pre-game 5:15, tipoff 5:30
DES MOINES — Lake Mills gets ready to open the semifinal round of the boys state basketball tournament tonight. The Bulldogs are 25-1 on the season after cruising to a 39-22 win over Danville on Monday morning in the Class 1A quarterfinals. They face the top seed Grand View Christian, who has a record of 25-0 but needed overtime to beat eighth seed Bellevue 64-63. Wyatt Helming leads Lake Mills with a 17.8 points per game average while Bennett Berger, who led the Bulldogs with 13 points on Monday, comes in averaging 14.3 points per contest. Grand View Christian is led by seniors Manny Hammonds, who averages 23.2 points per game, and Josh Baucum, who is scoring just under 19 points per contest. You can hear the Lake Mills-Grand View Christian 1A semifinal round tonight on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 5:15 with the tipoff scheduled for 5:30. The other 1A semifinal has the second seed North Linn facing third seed St. Mary’s of Remsen.
== Tuesday’s Quarterfinals
— Class 2A
Monticello 46, Mid-Prairie of Wellman 43
Rock Valley 75, Jesup 61
DES MOINES — Winterset outscored Marion 12-8 in overtime to claim a thrilling 81-77 victory in a Class 3A quarterfinal on Tuesday afternoon. The victory came three days after a tornado claimed the lives of six people in Madison County. Winterset coach Josh Henry.
Henry was pleased with way his team responded after a couple of emotional days.
Winterset will face Dallas Center-Grimes in the Class 3A semifinals on Thursday, as Dallas Center-Grimes beat Carroll 65-45.
— other Class 3A quarterfinals
Central DeWitt 67, Decorah 59
Davenport Assumption 69, Humboldt 65 (OT)
== Wednesday’s Quarterfinals in Class 4A
10:30—#4 Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. #5 Waukee Northwest
12:15—#1 Ames vs. #8 Burlington
2:00—#2 Cedar Falls vs. #7 Cedar Rapids Prairie
3:45—#3 Johnston vs. #6 Ankeny
CEDAR FALLS — UNI coach Ben Jacobson says the Panthers returned to the practice floor Tuesday as they get set for next week’s start of the NIT. UNI lost to Loyola in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Tournament but gets an automatic spot in the field after winning the regular season title.
The pairings will be announced Sunday night and Jacobson expects the Panthers to open on the road.
Jacobson says the Panthers will have a normal week of practice to get ready.
UNI has a record of 19-11 and were the regular season champions in the Missouri Valley with a 14-4 record.
MASON CITY — Two NIACC women’s basketball players have made the all-Region XI team. Alyssa Hames was named to the second team, while Audrey Martinez-Stewart was selected to the third team. Hames averaged 11 points per game and grabbed a total of 250 rebounds for the season, while Martinez-Stewart averaged 11.3 points per game and led the Trojans with 116 assists. Kirkwood’s Kim Muhl was named as the Region XI coach of the year while Ashley Tull of Kirkwood was named the Region XI player of the year.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild delivered a much-needed 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers. Kevin Fiala scored twice in the second period, and Marcus Foligno added a goal and two assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman and Joel Eriksson Ek also scored as the Wild broke a three-game home losing streak and won for the third time in their last 11 games. All-Star Cam Talbot stopped 23 shots for his third win at home in more than three months. Dryden Hunt and Mika Zibanejad scored for the Rangers. Their three-game winning streak was stopped.