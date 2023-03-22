Wednesday March 22nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Boston — 5:00 PM

WAVERLY — Several area high school athletes finished in the top five at the Wartburg Track and Field Invitational Tuesday:

== The Mason City High boys track team had three first-place finishes. The 4×800 meter relay team of James Fingalsen, Kaden Tyler, Ra’Shaun Wynter and Jess Cornick had the best time of the event in 8:15.46. Drew Hobart won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet-6 inches. Kale Hobart won the high jump with a jump of 6-foot-3. Kale Hobart finished second in the 55 meter hurdles in 7.91 and second in the 800 with a time of 2:06.88. The boys 4×400 meter relay team finished fifth in a time of 3:41.99. On the girls side, Audra Mulholland finished second in the 3000 in 11:32.17. Rosa Monarch finished fifth in the 55 hurdles in 9.34.

Other area athletes finishing in the top five:

== Forest City: Bethany Warren, 2nd in 800, 2:23.33; Lilian Nelson, 2nd in 1500, 5:06.17; Jayln Hovenga, 5th in 200, 28.14; Colette Loges, 5th in long jump, 15-02.50; girls 4×200 relay, 5th in 1:54.95

== West Fork: Brennah St. Germain, 3rd in girls high jump, 5-0.00; Trevor Despenas, 4th in boys 400, 56.20; Breckyn Dickman, 5th in girls shot put, 31-11.75

NEW YORK CITY — Former Urbandale and Iowa State star Allen Lazard was introduced on Tuesday as the newest member of the New York Jets. The Jets signed the former Green Bay Packers wide receiver reportedly to a four-year contract worth $44 million and includes $22 million of guaranteed money. Lazard talks about his journey from Iowa to New York City as incredible.

Lazard reunites with Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who worked with the receiver in the same role in Green Bay from 2019-21.

Lazard talks about what attracted him the most to sign with the Jets.

Lazard is coming off his best NFL season during which he had personal highs with 60 catches and 788 yards receiving to go along with six touchdowns.

AMES — Every NFL team was represented at Iowa State’s Pro Day Tuesday as several Cyclones tried to improve their draft stock. All-American receiver Xavier Hutchinson ran routes with Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin watching.

Hutchinson was happy with his performance and wanted to show an ability to make big plays.

Hutchinson says his decision to return for his final season is paying off.

After moving from corner to safety prior to his final season, Cyclone defensive back Anthony Johnson says that is where he is projected at the next level.

Johnson says his versatility is an advantage.

Johnson says the recent success of former ISU players in the NFL is helping the current players in the evaluation process.

Defensive end Will McDonald is considered a possible first round pick and says he tried to show his versatility.

McDonald says his versatility comes from his background in sports and includes martial arts.

McDonald could have entered the draft last year but felt the extra season would help his development.

The NFL Draft is April 27th through the 29th at Union Station in Kansas City

IOWA CITY — Iowa defensive end Joe Evans says returning for a fifth season will help him reach his goal of playing in the NFL. The Ames native began his career as a walk-on and last season had 41 tackles, including six and-a-half sacks in Iowa’s 8-5 season. His experience will be a boost after defensive end Lukas Van Ness left early for the NFL Draft.

Evans says another reason for his return is he is healthy. A year ago before spring practice, Evans had surgery on both shoulders.

Evans says he has spent the offseason breaking down areas he can improve in.

The Hawkeyes open spring drills today.

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Matt Boldy scored on a breakaway with 1.3 seconds left in overtime and Filip Gustavsson made a career-high 47 saves to give the Minnesota Wild a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. The game was a chippy, defensive struggle. After two scoreless periods, the Devils were outshooting the Wild 22-19. Minnesota finally broke through 6:41 into the third when Mason Shaw scored his seventh goal of the season on a wraparound. Timo Meier answered for the Devils five minutes later with his 35th goal of the season on a wraparound of his own.