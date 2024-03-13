Wednesday March 13th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. St. Louis — 12:00

KANSAS CITY — 5th-ranked Texas raced out to a 20-point first half lead and beat the Iowa State women 70-53 to win the Big 12 Championship in Kansas City last night. The Cyclones now will wait to see where they are headed in the NCAA Tournament.

That’s ISU coach Bill Fennelly. A team with several new players coming into the season will now get ready for the next challenge.

Freshman center Audi Crooks led Iowa State with 25 points as the Cyclones tried to fight back after digging an early hole.

Crooks averaged just over 24 points in being named to the All-Tournament team.

Iowa State is 20-11 overall.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Big 12 men’s and women’s basketball tournaments will remain at T-Mobile Center through 2031, commissioner Brett Yormark said. He made the announcement shortly before Texas and Iowa State played for the women’s championship there for the first time Tuesday night. The women had long played down the street at smaller, antiquated Municipal Auditorium. Yormark also said that the women’s Big 12 soccer championship would be played at CPKC Stadium. The home of National Women’s Soccer League club Kansas City Current is scheduled to open Saturday with a game against Portland.

IOWA CITY — Iowa forward Owen Freeman has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. The native Moline, Illinois, is averaging better than 10 and-a-half-points and six and-a-half rebounds for an Iowa team that takes an 18-13 record into this week’s Big Ten Tournament in the Twin Cities.

Freeman says his confidence grew during this season and hopes to take his game to another level next season.

Freeman says his faith has been a big part of his success on the court.

Iowa coach Fran McCaffery was not surprised Freeman had immediate success.

McCaffery says Freeman had no trouble adapting to the college game.

Iowa faces Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament’s second round on Thursday evening, with the pre-game starting at 4:30 and the tipoff scheduled for 5:30 on KGLO.

CEDAR FALLS — In the age of the transfer portal in college basketball Northern Iowa coach Ben Jacobson will be spending the next couple of weeks finding out who will be returning. Nearly the entire roster could return from a team that finished 19-14.

Jacobson says it may take a few weeks to determine what next season’s roster will look like.

UNI fell to Indiana State in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Nickeil Alexander-Walker added a season-high 28 and the Minnesota Timberwolves roared back from an early 22-point deficit for a 118-100 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Kawhi Leonard left the game with back spasms between the first two quarters, the Clippers said. He played the entire first quarter, but he was seen leaving the Clippers’ downtown arena by television cameras during the second quarter. After trailing 57-35 midway through the second quarter, Minnesota seized control in the second half and finished the team’s largest comeback since November 2012. Paul George scored 22 points for LA.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings stayed aggressive in free agency by adding former Green Bay running back Aaron Jones and 2018 third overall draft pick Sam Darnold as a temporary replacement at quarterback. Jones was released by the Packers and agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with their biggest rival. Darnold played last season for San Francisco and gets a one-year, $10 million deal. His deal was confirmed by a person with knowledge of the terms who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it had not yet been signed.

HOUSTON (AP) — A person familiar with the the deal says the Houston Texans have agreed with four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Danielle Hunter on a $49 million, two-year contract. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can’t become official until the new league year begins Wednesday, said Hunter is getting $48 million guaranteed. Hunter had a career-best 16 1/2 sacks last season for Minnesota. He’s reached double digits in sacks five times in eight years. Hunter replaces Jonathan Greenard, who is heading to the Vikings. Hunter will play opposite AP Defensive Rookie of the Year Will Anderson on Houston’s defensive line.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored two goals and assisted on another, and Marc-Andre Fleury made 21 saves as the Minnesota Wild earned their fourth victory in five games, 4-1 over the Arizona Coyotes. Kaprizov scored an empty-netter with 2:32 to play, firing the puck the length of the ice to seal the win. Arizona had pulled goalie Karel Vejmelka with just under three minutes remaining. Ryan Hartman and Marcus Foligno also scored for Minnesota. Foligno’s goal was an empty-netter after Arizona pulled Vejmelka a second time in the final minutes. Nick Bjugstad scored for the Coyotes, who have lost four of five.

MASON CITY — NIACC freshman right-hander Macey Kellar has been selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division II co-softball pitcher of the week for the past week. Kellar shared the honor with DMACC sophomore Courtney Donahue. Kellar tossed a three-hit shutout on Friday as the Trojans blanked Heartland Community College 8-0 in six innings. Kellar struck out nine and did not walk a batter in the win. Kellar on the season has 43 strikeouts with five walks and a 3.37 earned run average in 37 ⅓ innings pitched. NIACC returns to action today with a pair of games in Overland Park Kansas, facing Johnson County Kansas Community College and Iowa Western.