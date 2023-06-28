Wednesday June 28th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Atlanta — pre-game 10:30, first pitch 11:20

ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. hit two of Atlanta’s five homers — all in the first two innings — as the power-hitting Braves beat Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins 6-2. Acuña sparked the barrage of long balls by hitting Ryan’s first pitch into the Braves’ bullpen in right field. Thanks to a productive June, the Braves lead the majors with 146 homers. Beginning the night, the Los Angeles Dodgers were second with 124. Atlanta has hit 54 homers this month, only two shy of the franchise record for any month set with 56 in June 2019. Bryce Elder earned his sixth win.

ATLANTA (AP) — The Minnesota Twins lost another reliever when they placed right-hander Brock Stewart on the 15-day injured list with right elbow soreness. The move came one day after the team announced that José De León will need a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. The right-handed reliever was placed on the 15-day IL on Sunday after hurting his elbow while warming up a day earlier. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli says he hopes Stewart, one of the team’s top setup men, has a short stay on the IL.

MASON CITY — Newman wrapped up the Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball title last night with a 17-7 win over Central Springs in Mason City. Newman with the victory improves to 15-0 in the conference, three games ahead of their opponent tonight St. Ansgar, and are now 26-3 overall. Tonight’s game takes place in St. Ansgar.

DES MOINES — The Mason City High baseball team split their doubleheader at Des Moines Lincoln on Tuesday afternoon in Iowa Alliance Conference play, losing the opener 8-6 before taking the nightcap 12-1. Breyden Baker pitched a two-hit complete game to get the win. Alex Deets had seven hits and five runs batted in on the day, while Kaden Tyler and Ethen Roberts both added four hits. Mason City is now 22-13 overall and 14-10 in the conference and will travel to West Des Moines to play Valley on Friday.

— other baseball last night

St. Ansgar 14, Northwood-Kensett 1

Osage 13, Rockford 1

Nashua-Plainfield 9, Riceville 0

North Butler 9, West Fork 6

Belmond-Klemme 13, West Hancock 9

Forest City 3, Bishop Garrigan 2

Ballard 4, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 1

MASON CITY — #3/2A Central Springs scored twice in the fourth and four times in the seventh to beat #13/1A Newman 6-1 last night in Top of Iowa Conference East Division softball play. Abby Pate had two of Central Springs’ six hits and had an RBI. Cooper Klaahsen had an RBI from the plate and picked up the win in the circle, striking out 12 and allowing only three hits. Central Springs wraps up the regular season with a 22-5 overall record, going 15-1 in the conference. They’re off until they host a Class 2A regional contest on July 5th. Newman is 25-7 overall and 11-4 in the conference and will travel to St. Ansgar tonight to wrap up the regular season.

— other softball last night

St. Ansgar 13, Northwood-Kensett 1

Osage 16, Rockford 0

North Butler 5, West Fork 1

Riceville 9, Nashua-Plainfield 2

North Iowa 5, Lake Mills 4

Belmond-Klemme 18, West Hancock 3

IOWA CITY — Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson says he has made a rapid transition to his new team. The Atlanta native transferred to Iowa after earning second team All-ACC honors at Virginia. Jackson says the Hawkeyes offered him while in high school and he has felt welcomed by his new teammates.

Jackson says he has been accepted by his new team during summer workouts.

Jackson says transferring to Iowa was the right decision for his career.

Jackson was unable to go through spring drills with the Hawkeyes so he is getting up to speed during summer workouts.

The Hawkeyes open the season September 2nd at home against Utah State.

QUAD CITIES — The tournament director of the John Deere Classic says he likes where the PGA tournament falls on the calendar. Up until a few years ago the John Deere Classic was the week before the British Open. It is now the week before the Scottish Open, an event generally considered a tune-up for the British Open.

That’s Andrew Lehman, who is his first year as tournament director after replacing Clair Peterson. Lehman says they have tried to embrace the fact that the tournament falls on the week of Independence Day.

The John Deere Classic has been known over the years as a tournament that launches the career of young golfers and Lehman says that won’t change. The tournament has doled out sponsor exemptions to a number of golfers who are hoping to break onto the national stage.

The John Deere Classic runs July 6th through the 9th.