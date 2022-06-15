      Weather Alert

Wednesday June 15th KGLO Morning News

Jun 15, 2022 @ 7:35am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Wednesday June 15th

 

Cerro Gordo supervisors discuss security issues, raise question to future of current courthouse facility
Mason City council approves development agreement to bring Old Navy, Five Below, Ross Dress for Less to Willow Creek Crossing
Mason City man arrested on kidnapping charge
Suspended sentence for Mason City man guilty of shooting another person in the leg
A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill
